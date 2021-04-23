Russia Russia announces that it is currently withdrawing from the Ukrainian border

Russia says it has begun withdrawing from Ukraine’s border on Friday, according to the news agency AFP. According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops are currently en route to railway stations and aircraft loading bays to leave the Ukrainian border.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu announced on Thursday that military exercises near the Ukrainian border are over.

For several weeks now, Russia has been concentrating its forces near the Ukrainian border and in Crimea. According to several estimates, there have been more troops near the border than ever before in 2014, when the war in eastern Ukraine began.

