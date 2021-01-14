Russia Russia announces arrest of returning home to Navalny, police likely to face at airport on Sunday

The penitentiary called the opposition politician a search the day before the end of the old probation period and wants Navalny behind bars.

Russian authorities are preparing to arrest an opposition politician who will return to his homeland from Germany next Sunday Alexei Navalnyin as soon as possible. Navalnyi announced their return intentions on Wednesday.

Russia’s Criminal Sanctions Agency (FSIN) issued a statement on Thursday saying it had a “duty” to arrest Navalnyi if it came to Russia.

“The FSIN Moscow administration has an obligation to take all steps to arrest the violating AA Navalny before the court makes a decision to make his conditional sentence unconditional,” the agency told the Russian State News Agency. Ria Novostin by.

Criminal Sanctions Agency last Monday filed a demand with the Moscow court to make Navalny’s old, conditional sentence unconditional. As early as December, the agency demanded that Navalny, who had been flown to Germany for treatment after the August poisoning, report immediately to his probation officer.

News site Mash published a search warrant issued by the agency on its Telegram channel on Wednesday night, dated 29 December. The probationary period for Navalny’s probation ended the next day.

Search Alert according to Navalnyi “avoids control”. The FSIN says it had already begun searches on 27 November but “the convicted person’s whereabouts could not be ascertained”.

Published by the Penitentiary on 28 December bulletin, in which it said it had demanded that the Navalny report to the Russian authorities after a scientific journal Lancet had reported that a “Russian patient” admitted to a German hospital had fully recovered from his symptoms of poisoning as early as September.

Navalnyi commented on Monday’s demand for an absolute punishment On Twitter by appointing it president Vladimir Putin as a personal chase.

“Putin is outraged that I survived his poisoning attempt, so he ordered the Penitentiary to go to court to demand that my probation be made unconditional,” Navalnyi writes.

Navalnyi said on Wednesday that he will return to Russia next Sunday on a flight by Russian low-cost airline Pobeda. The company’s flight from Berlin will land at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. local time.

In practice, the search warrant and the request for conversion of the sentence filed with the Simjonovsk District Court mean that Navalnyi can be put on the rails already on the ground.

Criminal Sanctions Agency the claim concerns a fraud conviction that Navalnyi received along with his little brother Oleg Navalnyin with December 30, 2014 in the so-called In the Yves Rocher case. Oleg served 3.5 years of his sentence and was released from prison in the summer of 2018.

Alexei Navalnyi received his own 3.5-year suspended sentence. The probationary period was set at five years and began to run from the date of sentencing. The judgments of the Russian Supreme Court upheld 2018 even after the European Court of Human Rights had declared them unfounded and demanded that Russia pay compensation to the brothers.

Alexei Navalny’s probationary period was extended for another year, so it ended at the end of last December.

FSIN justifies its claim to imprison Navalny not only by “non-compliance” but also by “avoidance of damages” and “committing new crimes”.

Navalnyi was poisoned with the novitic neurotoxin in Siberia on 20 August. His property confiscated a week later because he had not paid damages awarded the previous year to a Moscow catering company.

A conglomerate known as “Putin’s chef” Jevgeni Prigožin claims compensation because it considers the allegations published by Navalny about the poor quality of the school food provided by the company to be unfounded.

The Russian Federal Investigation Committee, for its part, raised in December new charges Against the poles. He is accused of embezzling donations given to his own organizations for his personal use.