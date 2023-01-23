Monday, January 23, 2023
Russia | Russia and Estonia expel each other's ambassadors

January 23, 2023
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Lipayev must leave Estonia at the same time as Laidren from Moscow, i.e. by February 7.

Estonia has announced that it will expel Russia’s ambassador to Estonia in response to Russia’s expulsion decision.

Moscow announced on Monday morning that it will expel Estonia’s ambassador to Russia, news agency AFP and Russian Tass reported. Tass says that the ambassador Margus Laidren must leave Russia by February 7.

Margus Laidren. Picture: Jussi Nukari / Magazine photo

Laidre previously served as Estonia’s ambassador to Finland. He has served as Russia’s ambassador since 2018. According to AFP, the Russian ministry has said the reason is “Russophobia”, i.e. hatred towards Russians.

Russia’s expulsion decision is a response to Estonia’s decision at the beginning of January to reduce the number of Russian diplomats in Tallinn. On January 11, Estonia informed the Russian ambassador to Estonia that the number of Russian diplomats in Tallinn should be reduced to eight.

Estonia demands Russia to reduce the personnel of the Tallinn embassy

Russia, on the other hand, ordered Estonia to close the country’s consulate in St. Petersburg last April.

In response to Russia’s decision on Monday, Estonia announced on Monday that it would expel Russia’s ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia says on the messaging service Twitter that Lipayev must leave Estonia at the same time as Laidren from Moscow, i.e. by February 7.

Estonia has helped Ukraine considerably for its size. It has also loudly called on other countries to send main battle tanks to Ukraine.

According to a report by the think tank Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Estonia has given the most aid to Ukraine in relation to its gross domestic product.

On Thursday, Estonia announced sending its largest arms aid package to Ukraine to date, and organized a separate meeting on aid to Ukraine with more than ten countries at its military base in Tapa.

With its latest aid package, Estonia has given Ukraine military aid for 370 million euros, which, according to the Estonian government, is about half of Estonia’s defense budget last year and more than one percent of Estonia’s gross domestic product.

