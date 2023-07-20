Thursday, July 20, 2023
Russia | Russia and China started joint military exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan

July 20, 2023
Russia and China have started military exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan that will last until Sunday.

Russia said on Thursday that it had started joint military exercises with China in the Sea of ​​Japan.

Allies strive to deepen their military cooperation. China has not condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the exercises will last until Sunday. Several naval vessels and aircraft from both countries participate in the exercises.

Last month, Russia and China carried out a joint patrol flight in the Sea of ​​Japan and the East China Sea. South Korea sent fighter jets against the bombers as a precaution. It was the sixth joint patrol flight between China and Russia since 2019.

