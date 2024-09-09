Russia | Russia and China organize a joint military exercise, the United States does not believe that the countries necessarily still trust each other

Russia|China and Russia emphasize their cooperation, but cooperation also seems to have its limits.

Russian participation in China’s future military exercise indicates the deepening of cooperation between the two countries, states the US White House’s security policy communications advisor John Kirby.

Rear Admiral EVP Kirby addressed the White House at the press conference on Monday. However, he stated that Russia and China do not have a long history of working cooperation and that the countries do not even necessarily fully trust each other.

“We’ve watched this defense relationship grow and deepen over the last couple of years to include exercises by their armed forces both in the air and at sea, even on land,” Kirby said.

“These are two countries that may not fully trust each other in their region or in the world,” he continued.

Russia and China will hold a joint naval and air war drill in September, the Chinese state news agency reported Xinhua on Monday. The main organizer of the exercise held in the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk is China, and Russia is participating in it.

The aim of the exercise is to “deepen strategic cooperation” and “strengthen the ability to respond to security threats”.

According to Xinhua, Russia and China also plan to patrol together in the Pacific for the fifth time, and China plans to participate in the Ocean 24 exercise organized by Russia.

China has recently been criticized more and more directly for supporting Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. In July NATO countries appointed China as a “decisive enabler” of the war in Ukraine, because China supports the Russian military industry.

According to NATO’s statement, China’s support for Russia increases the threat that Russia poses to its neighbors, for example.

China and Russia have become closer especially since February 2022, when the leaders of the countries Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin In Beijing, they praised “cooperation without borders”.

However, cooperation has been seen to have at least some limits. For example, Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022 seems to have come as a surprise to China at least to some extent, states Foreign Policy magazine.

China has also proven to be a tough piece for Russia when Russia has tried to sell something unsuitable for the European market Siberian gas to China.