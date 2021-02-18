Russia Russia again sentenced activist – Anastasia Shevchenko sentenced to probation for Mikhail Khodorkovsky Foundation

The Open Russia movement of former oil billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who is living in exile in London, has been declared undesirable in Russia.

In Russia the court has convicted a South Russian activist Anastasia Shevchenko four years in prison for operating on an “unwanted” organization, according to Reuters and Russian media.

Don Shevchenko, 41, who lives in Rostov-on-Don, is accused of working for the British Open Russia Foundation. It was founded by a businessman living in exile in London, a former oil billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky, known as the President Vladimir Putin as an opponent.

Russia adopted a law in 2015 allowing it to designate international organizations as undesirable. The organization may end up on this list if Russia considers it a threat to, for example, the constitutional order of the country or the security of the state.

Open Russia is one of more than 30 organizations that Russia has classified as unwanted and banned. The goal of an open Russia is to democratize Russia.

Shevchenko is the first to be charged with acting for an unwanted organization. Prosecutors demanded five years of unconditional imprisonment for Shevchenko. Shevchenko has taken part in political debates and demonstrations, among other things.

In court, Shevchenko said he had always been open about his activities in Open Russia. He said he sought, among other things, open social debate, open business rules, open elections and open and honest media, the Russian said. RBK.

Shevchenko was arrested in early 2019, which his supporters see as a politically motivated punishment aimed at stopping Shevchenko’s activism and punishing him for public dissent. Shevchenko is a journalist by profession.