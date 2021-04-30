Russia Russia adds Navalny network to extremist list – home search of defense attorney’s office

Police and security police FSB conducted a house search on Friday morning for Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer involved in defending the Navalny network and the foundation. Authorities say he is suspected of disclosing pre-trial information in the case of journalist Ilya Safronov.

Moscow

Russian authorities have added an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin political network of extremist and terrorist organizations, the money transfer control agency Rosfinmonitoring said on Friday.

Navalny’s close circle began to prepare for the case more than a week ago, when the prosecutor demanded that both the Navalny network and the FBK anti-corruption foundation founded by Navalny be added to the list. The activities and funding of those on the list are prohibited and members may face long prison terms.

On Monday, the prosecutor ordered the network to suspend operations, and on Tuesday, the court imposed strict restrictions on FBK. On Thursday, the network leader Leonid Volkov announced that it would cease operations.

Rosfinmonitoring’s decision concerns the network, and at least it has not yet announced that it has taken a decision on FBK.

In principle the prosecutor’s claims are still pending in court. It announced on Thursday that it would continue proceedings on May 17, but Rosfinmonitoring did not wait for the verdict.

Known as Štab Navalnogo and operating in dozens of cities, the network was set up as Navalny’s campaign network for the 2018 presidential election, in which he was not allowed to participate. Since then, it has been involved in corruption investigations and the implementation of the Navalny Smart Voting project.

Russian the authorities have recently further tightened their grip on civil society, opposition actors and the remaining independent media.

On Friday morning, authorities came to pick up a well-known defense attorney Ivan Pavlovia, led by Team 29, also handles the Navalny Network and FBK case in court.

The search of Pavlov’s hotel room, office and home, as well as the announcement of the criminal investigation, attracted widespread attention, as prominent defense lawyers have been allowed to be largely at peace since the 1970s.

During the day, it became clear that the criminal investigation into Pavlov was related to his other principal, a former journalist. Ivan Safronov, accused by the authorities of treason and of passing secret information to Czech intelligence. According to the authorities, Pavlov would have provided secret information about it, which Pavlov denies.

Pavlovin colleague Yevgeny Smirnov on Team 29’s Telegram channel, security service FSB representatives frequently threatened Pavlov and announced that they would “do their best to make you sit”.

In addition Russian authorities said on Friday that the messaging service Twitter has begun to comply with the authorities’ demand to remove material banned in Russia, albeit still too slowly.

Russian authorities say they are urging Twitter to remove illegal material such as child pornography, drug advertising and encouraging minors to commit suicide, but many also fear the opposition will be targeted.