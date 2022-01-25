Russia Russia added opposition politician Navalnyi to the list of terrorists and extremists

Several opposition figures have been added to the terrorist list during January.

Russia has added what is known as a long-standing opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin terrorists and extremists.

Navalnyi and several of his allies, including a lawyer Ljubov Sobol, was added to the database of terrorists and extremist organizations on Tuesday. The database is maintained by the Russian Economic Monitoring Agency.

Navalny’s closest allies were added to the list of terrorists and extremists earlier this month as well.

Navalnyi is known for his fight against corruption and human rights abuses hosted by the Kremlin. Last week was exactly one year since I returned to Russia.

Opposition politician was arrested in January last year and his organization was declared an extremist organization, resulting in the closure of a network that supported Navalny’s political campaigns and corruption investigations.

Navalnyi was imprisoned after he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had received treatment after poisoning. Both the West and Navalnyi accuse Russia of poisoning.