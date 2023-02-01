Pro-Russian troops, mercenaries and detachments increase pressure on the city of Bakhmut in an attempt to encircle the Ukrainian Army
The units of the Russian combined forces in the Donetsk region tried this Wednesday to continue their advance around the town of Bakhmut as a preliminary step before launching towards Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and completing the complete occupation of Donbas, the main strategic objective that the president , Vladimir Putin, has entrusted to the
#Russia #rushes #complete #occupation #Donbas #anniversary #war
Leave a Reply