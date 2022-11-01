Deputy Matveychev said that the unblocking of Instagram and Facebook is out of the question

About unblocking Instagram and Facebook (social networks banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) there can be no talk. Oleg Matveychev, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Earlier it became known that the Council of Bloggers under the Federation Council sent letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev asking them to review the blocking of banned social networks.

Instagram and Facebook do not exist for the pleasure of bloggers. They were created and work in fact against the Russian Federation. This is an information weapon. How would we all react if now some bloggers or someone else turned to the President of Russia with a request to bring guns to the territory of Russia that will shoot and kill Russian people? See also The curious story of a woman who has been living in the same house for 104 years Oleg MatveychevState Duma deputy

There is no other way out but to block Instagram and Facebook, the MP is convinced. According to him, these social networks poison the consciousness of the masses and sow Russophobia.

“Since 2014, I have been blocked on Facebook for two-thirds of the time, and before every election, before amendments, before a referendum. Why was I blocked for a month, two or three without any reason? And not only me, dozens, hundreds of people like me. But at the same time, all the oppositionists were promoted, ”Matveychev shared.

Bloggers do not understand that these social networks are the information weapon of the enemy, which must be fought, the deputy believes. And, in his opinion, this once again indicates that they are victims of these weapons.

Earlier, the leader of the New People party, Alexei Nechaev, proposed to consider restoring access to Instagram during his speech in the State Duma. He expressed confidence that the social network began to “behave well.”

On March 21, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow recognized Meta as an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia, as well as its Facebook and Instagram social networks. The reason for this was changes in platform moderation: Meta temporarily allowed Facebook and Instagram in a number of countries not to remove calls for violence against Russian military personnel.

Senator Andrei Klishas later reported that a review of the decision to block Instagram and Facebook is possible only after changes in the principles of content moderation sites. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, admitted the possibility of restoring access to Instagram in Russia.