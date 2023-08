How did you feel about the content of this article?

A policeman attends the funeral of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday in St Petersburg | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) reported that the commission that investigates air accidents in Russia has ruled out “at this moment” the investigation under international rules of the crash of the plane that killed the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, last week. last.

Cenipa informed the Reuters agency that it received this Tuesday (29) a response from the Russian commission, which said it would not open an investigation under Annex 13, a set of international rules for investigating this type of accident.

Due to the fact that the flight was domestic, Russia is not obliged to carry out the investigation following international parameters, but experts point out that this would be necessary, because the plane that crashed was from the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer.

“They are not obligated, there is just a recommendation to do so,” Cenipa’s head, Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, told Reuters. “But if they say they are going to open the investigation and invite Brazil, we will participate from a distance.”

To Reuters, aviation safety consultant and former investigator John Cox regretted that Brazil was not invited to help in the investigation. “I think this undermines the transparency of the Russian investigation,” he said.

The plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a failed Wagner Group mutiny in late June, crashed in Russia’s Tver region, killing all seven passengers and three pilots on board. Due to President Vladimir Putin’s history of eliminating former allies, there is speculation that he could have ordered Prigozhin’s death, but the Kremlin has refuted this accusation.