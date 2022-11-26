Russia rose to fourth place among the countries of the world in terms of gold and foreign exchange reserves

In the first nine months of 2022, Russia rose to fourth place in terms of gold and foreign exchange reserves among the largest countries in the world. The corresponding rating leads RIA Newsreferring to the data of national central banks.

In 2022, Russia moved up one line in the rating, overtaking India – Moscow’s assets, taking into account those frozen by the West, amounted to $540 billion, while New Delhi’s assets were $532 billion. The agency notes that the rivalry between the two countries in this indicator has not stopped since 2015.

China has been holding the lead in terms of gold and foreign exchange reserves for many years in a row – at the end of September this year, its assets amounted to 3.193 trillion dollars. Second place is kept by Japan with 1.238 trillion dollars. In third place is Switzerland with $892 billion.

The authors of the rating note the trend of strengthening the positions of developing economies. In particular, Saudi Arabia moved up to sixth place, pushing Hong Kong and South Korea following it down one line. Brazil moved up to ninth position, overtaking Singapore.

The top 10 remains the same as a year earlier, although there have been some rearrangements in the distribution of seats. Germany and the US retained their 11th and 12th positions, respectively, while France moved up to 13th, followed by Italy. Mexico moved up three places at once to rank 15, while Thailand, on the contrary, dropped to 16th place from 13th. The United Kingdom lost two positions to 17th place, Israel and the Czech Republic dropped to 19th and 20th respectively, and Poland moved up to 19th place.

Of the G20, the top 50 in terms of gold and foreign exchange reserves also include Indonesia (21st place), Turkey (22nd place), Canada (24th place), South Africa (31st place), Australia (34th rank) and Argentina (40th).

At the end of April, the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the total amount of Central Bank reserves frozen by Western countries amounted to about $300 billion (16.7 trillion rubles). Finance Minister Anton Siluanov called the freezing of Russian reserves abroad a theft.