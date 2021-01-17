Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny returns to Moscow (Russia) on Sunday January 17 after a few months of convalescence in Germany. He accuses the Russian secret services of having wanted to poison him. A risky return for this opponent who could be arrested when he got off the plane. “The question is whether he will be arrested as soon as he sets foot on Russian soil, and that is the whole dilemma for the Russian authorities.“, explains journalist Luc Lacroix live from Moscow airport.”By stopping him, the power might appear steadfast, but it would also risk making him a hero, one who has already survived a poisoning attempt. But leaving him free he would risk appearing weak“, he adds.

The Russian authorities have an official reason for arrest: Alexeï Navalny would have violated the conditions of his stay when he was in Germany. “He brushes it off saying it’s about maneuvers to scare him“, notes the journalist. The arrival of the opponent must be done behind closed doors; the interior of the airport is forbidden to journalists on the grounds of the Covid-19 epidemic.