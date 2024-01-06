By 2024if deaths among the ranks of the Moscow army continue at this rate, Russia risks losing over 500 thousand men in Ukraine. This one tragic prediction from the British Ministry of Defencewhich explains how the number of Russian soldiers killed on average every day in Ukraine has risen to almost 300 in 2023. If this continues in 2024, “Russia will have lost over half a million soldiers” in the war unleashed on February 22 by two years ago, explains the ministry.

The 'static' war, few changes on the field

Meanwhile, according to a recent analysis by British intelligence, on the ground the situation appears to have crystallized without significant changes. “Over the course of the past week, the ground front continued to be characterized by either a static front or very gradual and local Russian advances in key sectors,” the 007s explained in the latest monitoring of the conflict.

“To the north, near Kupiansk the group of Western Russian forces continues to conduct large-scale but inconclusive offensive operations. In the northern Donetsk oblast, Ukraine has maintained a stable front line in the face of small-scale Russian attacks around in Bakhmut”, reads the bulletin which refers to the city that was the hub of the war last year.

In eastern Ukraine, fighting is taking place between cities reduced to piles of rubble: “In central Donetsk, Avdiivka is still hotly contested, while Russian forces have consolidated advances near Marinka at the end of December 2023, which saw them advance towards the western limit of the city after nine years of fighting in this area”, continues the bulletin, thus recalling that the conflict in Donbass began in 2014, before the large-scale Russian invasion of February 2022.

“In southern Ukraine, Russian airborne forces most likely achieved minimal results in removing the Ukrainian bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River around the village of Krynky,” the bulletin concludes.