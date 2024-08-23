FLY. A riot took place in the maximum security penitentiary colony No. 19 in the city of Surovikin, in the Volgograd region of Russia.

Ria Novosti reports this, explaining that The inmates allegedly took guards hostage. One was allegedly killed.

“During a meeting of the disciplinary commission at IK-19 in the Volgograd region, several prisoners took hostages,” the press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service told the agency.Measures are currently being taken to free the hostages.“, it is reported again.

According to the local Russian online newspaper Bloknoti, the uprising was sparked by Islamic radicals. In a video in the hands of the editorial staff, the riot would be “a real nightmare, with broken and scattered furniture”. In the video, a small room is visible where people in blue uniforms are lying and a lot of blood on the floor.

*News in progress