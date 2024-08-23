Russia, Islamists riot in a maximum security prison: victims and hostages

A group of inmates he took in hostage some people inside the “prison colony no. 19” in the region of Volgogradin the south of the Russia, killing at least one member of staff who works in the facility. The news was reported by the website Euronews, It was the Russian penitentiary administration itself, according to which the events occurred “during a session of a disciplinary commission”. “Currently – we read in a statement – measures are being taken to free the hostages. There are some injured“. The exact number of attackers, hostages and victims has not yet been clarified by the authorities, and the information circulating on various Telegram channels is very different from each other. The colony is located in the city of Surovikino130 kilometers west of Volgograd. This is a facility that applies a harsh prison regime.

An unauthenticated video circulating on several Russian Telegram channels shows at least three kidnappers who they brandish knives and are faced with what appear to be wounded or dead prison guards, lying in a pool of blood. One of the attackers claims that the group is affiliated with the Islamic State group. According to several channels (Baza, Mash, Shot – the latter allegedly linked to Russian security forces), the attackers asked a helicopter and 2 million dollars.

Russian media first reported an impending operation by Russian security services, then claimed that the attackers were “neutralized”. Four of them were reportedly killed. They are Ramzidin Toshev, born in 1995, Nizirchon Toshov (1996), Rustamchon Navruzi (2001), and Temur Khusinov (1995), all originally from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.