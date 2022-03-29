Russia, revolt against Putin, speaks the Moscow writer Dmitry Glukhovsky

“I am prostrate. I would never have believed that what I had imagined in my novels could become reality.” Like this Dmitry Glukhovsky42-year-old Muscovite writer and important figure of Russian dissidence, in an interview with the National Newspaper, talking about “Métro 2033”, a book with which in 2005 he began a dystopian saga translated into more than 20 languages ​​that describes a Russia devastated by a nuclear war whose inhabitants took refuge in the bowels of the subway of fly.

“Almost every day I receive from my Ukrainian friends photographs that show what is happening in the metro in Kiev and other cities – he says -. They are authentic evidence of the suffering of a people”. In Russia, he continues, “there is a minority, let’s say between 10 and 20 percent, who support the war and share Putin’s imperialist ambitions. Then there is a 20 percent who are definitely against it. More than 15,000 people were arrested “and” at least 300,000 people left Russia to spread across Georgia, Armenia, Cyprus, Turkey and former countries of theSoviet Union. Many of them are in difficult conditions today because their credit cards are blocked due to Western sanctions. “

What about the remaining 60 percent of the population? “Try to live as if nothing is happening. The vast majority are not informed and believe the official propaganda. Or maybe they don’t believe it, but they hope the war will end soon. And they are still convinced that any resistance is useless because the regime is too strong. They live day by day, adapting to the conformism of relentless disinformation “.

There letter Z which is appearing everywhere is not a sign of support for Putin “it is the symbol of Russian imperialism. We find it on buses, taxis, buildings: it is an operation wanted by the authorities, the heads of local administrations have the order to trace it everywhere “. But the sanctions are starting to take effect: “There is a shortage of sugar, paper, hygiene products. Prices have doubled for computers and televisions. But the real effects will only be seen in a few months“, the people” are afraid and above all have the feeling that even overturning Putin the situation would not change. There is a great depression in the country. Covid killed a million inhabitants “.

Risks for Putin? “He met with very strong resistance from Ukraine and a very united response from the Western world. On the military level, things are not going as he thought: in the next few days, for example, he will have to mobilize thousands of new conscripts, and the mothers of those guys will not agree at all. Then there is the economic situation: in a while the factories will be paralyzed due to the lack of spare parts and the workers will find themselves out of work. Here is the real danger: if there is a revolt it will not be for ideological reasons, but because the people will have nothing left to eat“.

