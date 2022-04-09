The statement stated that the offices of these organizations in Russia, including the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, “were excluded due to violations of current legislation in the Russian Federation.”

The announcement of the decision, which did not include details of any violations, came days after New York-based Human Rights Watch said it had found “several cases of apparent violations of the laws of war by Russian forces” in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries in its six-week offensive, as well as targeting civilians.

“There is no doubt that this step was in response to our reporting on the war in Ukraine,” Human Rights Watch said.

“The Russian government is in fact revealing unequivocally that it does not care about any facts regarding the protection of civilians in Ukraine. This is just another simple proof of that,” she added on Twitter.