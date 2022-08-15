The head of the FSMTC announced the revocation of licenses from Bulgaria and the Czech Republic due to the repair of Ukrainian helicopters

Russia has revoked licenses for repairing helicopters from enterprises in two countries, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, due to their cooperation with Ukraine. About it RIA News said Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia (FSVTS).

Moscow sent official notes to all countries that announced the transfer of Russian military products to Kyiv on the inadmissibility of such actions, he said.

A number of enterprises located in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have their licenses for the right to repair Mi type helicopters revoked Dmitry Shugaev Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia

Also, according to Shugaev, Moscow has suspended the supply of spare parts and components for aviation and other equipment of Russian and Soviet production located in unfriendly countries.

In a conversation with the agency, the head of the FSMTC also said that the service is faced with cases of non-fulfillment by various countries of obligations related to the illegal re-export of Russian and Soviet weapons to Ukraine.

A flagrant example is the illegal transfer by the United States to Ukraine, contrary to all norms of international law in the field of conventional arms control, of Russian-made helicopters previously delivered to Afghanistan Dmitry Shugaev Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia

Shugaev noted that the FSMTC has a mechanism to counter such illegal supplies and it actively uses it. “However, we must understand that we cannot impose re-export restrictions on all Soviet weapons and equipment,” he concluded.

Ways to prevent Ukraine

In July, Kommersant reported that Moscow would terminate the permit for overhaul, maintenance and supply of spare parts for Mi-type helicopters for three enterprises in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, explained that this was due to the intentions of the EU and NATO to supply military equipment to Ukraine and repair it in Eastern Europe.

At the same time, Rosoboronexport explained that after the withdrawal of certification, hard times will be for the Czech enterprise Lom Praha and the Bulgarian Terem-Letets and Avionams. “They will either close, or they will try to establish” gray “channels for the supply of spare parts from third countries,” the institution suggested.

Explanations from the USA

In June, Zakharova demanded that the United States explain the transfer of Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine. According to the Foreign Ministry, the helicopters included in the package of military assistance to Kyiv were previously transferred by Moscow to Washington for use only in Afghanistan. The equipment was supposed to be delivered to the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which was documented.

According to Zakharova, the United States “in a ostentatious manner” expresses disinterest in the escalation between Russia and NATO. At the same time, the country “irresponsibly supplies Ukraine with long-range missile and artillery systems.