Patrushev said that the preservation of Ukraine as a state is not included in the plans of the United States

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that the preservation of Ukraine as a state is not part of the US plans. About it report “News”.

According to him, Ukraine is required by the United States “only as an object of merciless exploitation of existing natural resources without a traditional population.”

“Following such a neo-Nazi line, Washington has already turned it [Украину] into a territory that millions of people are leaving en masse, seeking to find protection abroad from socio-economic problems and pro-fascist oppression, ”he stressed.

Patrushev added that Washington “easily goes to continue the war” with Russia to the last Ukrainian.

Earlier, Patrushev said that Western states are trying to undermine the internal unity of Russia with the help of pseudoscientific theories. In his opinion, the West wants to demoralize the citizens of the Russian Federation and inspire them with a sense of inferiority.