Lieutenant General Demin: Since the beginning of the NMD, Russian air defense has shot down more than 100 Turkish Bayraktar UAVs

The Russian Ministry of Defense has revealed the number of Turkish Bayraktar drones shot down since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Lieutenant-General Andrey Demin, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Space Forces, said that air defense systems (ADS) destroyed more than a hundred such devices, reports RIA News.

The officer emphasized that there are practically no fundamental differences in the fight against drones such as the American Global Hawk (RQ-4) and Reaper (MQ-9) and Bayraktar, in contrast to the counteraction of modern manned aircraft.

“This is eloquently evidenced by the destruction of more than a hundred of the Bayraktars delivered to Ukraine over the entire period of the North-Eastern Military District,” Demin concluded.

In October, it became known that the Turkish company Baykar, which produces Bayraktar combat drones, plans to equip its drones with guided air-to-air missiles.