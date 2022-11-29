Medvedev wrote in his account on “Telegram”: “If NATO, as Stoltenberg hinted, supplies Kyiv gangs with Patriot systems accompanied by NATO personnel, then they will immediately become a legitimate target for our armed forces .. I hope that the helpless Atlanticists understand that.”

Earlier this November, the Polish Minister of Defense asked Germany to hand over to Ukraine a shipment of Patriot surface-to-air missiles originally intended for Poland, in order to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia.

The Polish offer comes in the wake of the killing of two people when a missile fell in a Polish village, which Warsaw suspects is a Ukrainian air defense missile fired during Kyiv’s response to a barrage of Russian strikes.

“I have asked Germany to send the Patriot system intended for Poland to Ukraine, where it can be deployed on their western borders,” Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in a tweet.

The minister said: “This will enable Ukraine to protect itself from incurring more human losses and power outages and to enhance security on our eastern borders.”

Warsaw and NATO suggested that the explosion was caused by an air defense missile fired by Ukraine during the interception of a barrage of Russian missiles, but they ultimately blamed Moscow as the cause of the conflict.

German Patriot units are deployed in Slovakia and Berlin intends to keep them until the end of 2023.