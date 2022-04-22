As part of the second phase of military operations, the Russian army intends to take control of Donbass and southern Ukraine completely, according to “Reuters”, quoting the Interfax agency.

The Russian military also plans to secure a land corridor between Donbass and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had bombed 58 military targets in Ukraine overnight, including troop concentrations, fuel depots and military equipment.

The ministry added that it also bombed three targets with high-precision missiles in Ukraine, including the S-300 air defense system and a large concentration of Ukrainian forces with their equipment.

human corridors

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk confirmed that no humanitarian corridor will be opened to evacuate civilians in Ukraine on Friday, describing the situation on the roads as “dangerous”.

“Because of the danger to our roads, there will be no humanitarian corridors today,” Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram. “I address the people waiting to be evacuated: Please be patient!”

On Thursday, three buses carrying evacuees from the besieged port city of Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhia, a large city in southeastern Ukraine, according to AFP.

Battle of Mariupol

Mariupol’s mayor launched a new appeal on Friday for a “complete evacuation” of the southern Ukrainian city that President Vladimir Putin says is now controlled by Russian forces.

“We only need one thing: the complete evacuation of the population. There are about 100,000 people still in Mariupol,” Mayor Vadim Boychenko told national television.

Boychenko, who is no longer in Mariupol, gave no new reports of fighting in or around the city on the Sea of ​​Azov, but said without elaborating that Russian forces’ “mockery” of those remaining in Mariupol continued.

In light of heavy bombardment, the citizens who have not fled since the start of the siege and fighting about two months ago are living in suffering without electricity, heating or water.

On Thursday, Putin said Russian forces had “liberated” Mariupol, making it the largest city in Russia’s hands since the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

But a group of Ukrainian fighters are still inside underground bunkers at the Azovstal steel complex, along with hundreds of civilians in miserable conditions, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

A small convoy managed to leave the city on Wednesday, reaching the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhia the next day.