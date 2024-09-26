Deputy Energy Minister Sorokin: Russia aims to produce 540 million tons of oil annually

Russia aims to produce 540 million tons of oil annually until 2050. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Pavel Sorokin, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

He specified that this is a basic long-term scenario for oil production in Russia, taking into account market needs and voluntary reductions within the framework of the OPEC+ deal. Against this background, Sorokin noted that the Russian Federation does not have the goal of “flooding” the global market with raw materials.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that by the end of 2023, the total volume of oil production in the country amounted to about 527 million tons. In 2022, the figure was at 535 million. Thus, over the year, oil production in Russia fell by about 8 million tons.

In the first half of August, the Vedomosti newspaper reported that, based on the results of the first half of 2024, the commissioning of new oil wells in Russia decreased by 12 percent compared to the same period in 2023. During this time, a total of 3,657 oil wells were commissioned in the country. At the same time, drilling volumes as a whole decreased slightly compared to last year, and the plan for it in January-June was even exceeded by 3 percent.