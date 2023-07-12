Polyansky: an investigative journalist will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of Russia to the UN Telegramchannel revealed the details of the meeting of the Security Council of the organization on the issue of sabotage at the Nord Streams.

The diplomat noted that investigative journalist Jeffrey Brodsky, who personally dived into the place of the explosions, would take part in it. The meeting will take place at 22:00 (Moscow time).

“Two independent investigative journalists, Bruce Green and Jeffrey Brodsky, will take part in the meeting of the Security Council on undermining the Nord Streams that we requested today,” Polyansky said.

Earlier, the diplomat said that Russia had requested a new open meeting of the UN Security Council on undermining the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines for July 11.