Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk: Georgia does not want to be a springboard for threats to Russia

Georgia does not want to be used as a springboard for threats to Russia. The strategic desire of the neighboring country was revealed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk in a conversation with the radio Sputnik.

“More and more they (Georgia) understand themselves as an independent sovereign state striving to live in peace with their neighbors. They understand that they do not want to be used as a springboard for projecting threats to the Russian Federation,” Overchuk said.

He noted that this trend has a positive effect on the growth of trade and economic relations between Russia and Georgia.

Earlier, Socialist Platform of Georgia activist Paata Abuladze said that the West wanted to open a “second front” against Russia in Georgia amid protests against the law on foreign agents. He added that the speeches of the foreign ministers of the Baltic countries in Tbilisi are connected with similar plans.