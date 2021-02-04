Russia Reuters: Russia is considering a bill that would allow authorities access to phone location information without a court order

Imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi will be in court again on Friday to prosecute a war veteran defamation.

Russia is reconsidering a bill that would allow authorities access to location data on citizens’ phones without a court order.

Reuters reports on the basis of the document he saw.

The bill is being revived at a time when an imprisoned opposition politician has been protested around Russia. Alexei Navalnyin on behalf of.

Police have arrested thousands of protesters over two weekends and protests on Tuesday in Navalny. Navalnyi was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on Tuesday.

Navalnyi will be in court again on Friday. The Moscow courthouse will then hear a case in which Navalnyi is accused of defaming a war veteran. Navalnyi is being brought from prison to the courthouse to handle the case, the news agency said Tass.

Navalnyi is alleged to have criticized the war veteran, which appeared in a video promoting the amendment to the Russian Constitution last summer. Navalnyi can be Kommersantin sentenced to a fine of up to one million rubles or 240 hours of forced labor. Navalnyi has denied his guilt.

Phones the bill on location data was first introduced to parliament in its second year and has now been updated at the Russian Ministry of Digital Development. According to the proposal, the law would make it easier to search for missing people.

The ministry did not respond to a request from Reuters to ask whether the return of the bill is in any way related to the protests. The bill does not mention protests.

The new bill specifies that the authorities would need the consent of the citizen or a court order to access telephone messages or conversations, but no permission would be required for location information.

From the ministry, the proposal does not violate privacy.

“The law is in line with personal data legislation because location coordinates are not personal data,” Deputy Minister of Digital Development Oleg Ivanov told Reuters.

Ministry has not yet consulted other state institutions, according to Reuters. It is required before the draft can be re-submitted to the Duma.

The Russian organization for freedom of the Internet, Roskomsvoboda, is concerned about the bill.

The leader of the organization Artyom Kozlyukin according to the law, the authorities would be able to easily trace who a particular person has been with for what time and for how long. There would also be a risk of people leaking information to the black market.