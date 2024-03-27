Russia | Reuters: Russia has to import gasoline from Belarus due to drone attacks

Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian oil refineries threaten to cause fuel shortages and price increases on the domestic market.

Russia has increased the import of gasoline from its neighboring country, Belarus, sources from the industry and export sector of the news agency Reuters say.

The reason is Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, which threatens to cause fuel shortages and price increases on the domestic market.

Russia is typically one of the world's largest net exporters and producers of oil, but unforeseen damage to oil refineries and required repairs have forced the country's oil companies to import oil. Last year, Russia produced 43.9 million tons of gasoline, of which it exported about 13 percent. The biggest buyers of Russian gasoline are African countries such as Nigeria, Libya and Tunisia.

Already at the beginning of the month, Russia began to limit the export of gasoline from the country. In mid-March, the news agency Bloomberg toldthat Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have taken a significant part of Russian diesel oil off the world market.

According to Reuters, Russia typically only imports a small amount of fuel from Belarus, but during the first half of March, imports increased significantly, according to Reuters data. For example, in January, according to Reuters, Russia did not import any fuel from Belarus.

Ukraine has carried out several drone attacks this year on Russian oil refineries, for example in the Moscow region and in the border regions of Russia.

The blows have been so significant that of the Financial Times according to reports, the US has even asked Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries. The fear is both Russia's retaliatory attacks on the energy infrastructure, which the West also relies on, and the price of oil on the world market.