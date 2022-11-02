A combine harvests wheat in a field in Kharkov in July this year. The export agreement has allowed the transfer of more than 10 million tons of grain to alleviate food shortages. / SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Moscow is resuming its participation in the agreement for the export of Ukrainian cereals after having received “written guarantees” from kyiv that the sea corridor used by freighters to transport grain will not be used with military purposes. Russia suspended its participation in the agreement on Saturday after Ukraine attacked the base of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol (Crimea) with drones and damaged several ships.

In its statement, the Russian military department assures that “Russia considers that the guarantees it received from Ukraine seem sufficient for the time being and resumes the application of the agreement.” According to its text, the kyiv authorities have undertaken “not to use the agreed humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports in the interest of exporting agricultural products to carry out military operations against the Russian Federation.”

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated in the Turkish Parliament that “cereal shipments will continue as of twelve o’clock today, as planned.” The agreement was reached on July 22 under the mediation of Turkey and the UN, whose coordinator of this initiative, Amir Abdulla, welcomed on Twitter that Russia is once again joining a pact that has made it possible to export 10 million tons of grain to alleviate the world food crisis unleashed by the war in Ukraine.

Despite the temporary suspension by Russia of the agreement, in recent days ships with grain have continued to set sail from the Ukrainian ports of the Black Sea. “Civilian ships can never be a military target or taken hostage, food must circulate,” Amir Abdulla wrote on Twitter. This situation prompted the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, to warn on Monday that at a time when Russia cannot guarantee “the safety of navigation in those areas, such an agreement is hardly applicable. And this takes on a totally different aspect, much more risky and dangerous.

UN mediation and Ankara



So Turkey and the UN promoted numerous telephone contacts to convince the Kremlin of the need not to abandon the agreement, including the telephone conversation on Tuesday between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who demanded on Monday to Ukraine “real guarantees” of security that the corridor will not serve to organize attacks. “Only after that could we examine the resumption of work,” Putin insisted.

The Russian Defense Ministry, citing an investigation by its specialists, maintains that Ukraine used underwater drones allegedly launched by a ship located directly in the grain transport corridor, accusations that kyiv has categorically rejected and considers a “false pretext” to suspend participation in the agreement. Another argument put forward by Russia, which Ukraine also denies, is the alleged shipment of most of the cereals to Europe and not to poor countries, which, according to Moscow, are receiving a tiny percentage of what is exported.

Putin acknowledged on Monday that the latest massive missile and drone bombardments of Ukrainian cities and their energy infrastructure, which have disrupted water and electricity supplies, “were in part” retaliation for Saturday’s attack on the Sevastopol naval base. Although the supply has been partially corrected, the Ukrainian operator, Ukrenergo, warned this Wednesday that there will be new restrictions due to the immense number of installations that need to be repaired.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian attacks have damaged 40% of the country’s power plants.