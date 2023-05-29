And while the Ukrainian army confirmed its success in shooting down 52 of the 54 Russian drones during several recent attacks, the mayor of Kiev, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced that the air defenses shot down “more than 20 drones heading to the city.”

A Russian bombardment was described by a military expert as an important step in order to eliminate the so-called counterattack, while another described it as a message sent to the West after rumors about providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters, during their statements to Sky News Arabia.

Return bombing of the capital

Coinciding with its preparation to celebrate the anniversary of its founding, Ukraine announced that it had responded, on Saturday night, to a series of air strikes with marches targeting the capital, Kiev, and the attack continued in the form of a series of waves with large numbers of marches.

Here, Oleg Artyovsk, a researcher on international affairs at the “Volsk” military institution, says that the bombing of the capital, Kiev, is not random, as the Ukrainian regime is trying to portray it. Rather, ammunition and fuel depots and areas of logistical intelligence support are being targeted in Kiev.

Oleg Artyovsk explains, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the intensive targeting of the capital helps greatly in disrupting Ukraine’s preparations for what it calls a counterattack, especially in light of the generous support of equipment and weapons from the West towards the latter.

The intensive targeting of the capital, Kiev, also came after statements in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany, Finland, Canada and Iceland as allies of Kiev after delivering new arms shipments to his country, and Zelensky stressed that the support would strengthen air defense and all defensive capabilities against the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West against “playing with fire” if it provided Ukraine with F-16 fighters, describing plans to supply Kiev with this type of fighter as an unacceptable escalation. In light of the mutual bombardment, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, on Sunday evening, that the Russian air defense systems shot down 3 “Storm Shadow” missiles within one day.

Kyiv drain

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced repelling more than 21 Russian attacks during the past 24 hours; Sergey Popko, head of the military administration in Kiev, said preliminary information indicated that the air strike was the largest drone attack on Kiev since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Here, Musiyenko Matuzov, a military specialist at the Ukrainian National Institute for Studies, says that Moscow’s main goal in the successive bombing of Kiev is to deplete Ukraine’s air capabilities and the missiles and air defense systems it obtained.

Musienko-Matuzov, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, refers to another goal of Moscow that is repeated from time to time, which is to destroy any infrastructure in the capital and blow up any attempts to restore or restore that structure.

Musiyenko-Matuzov confirms that the recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital violates all international norms and conventions because it directly targeted civilians, but it proved the silence of our forces, which destroyed nearly 40 targets, according to the Ministry of Defense statement.

The military specialist at the Ukrainian National Institute for Studies explains that the recent targeting Moscow also sought to buy time on the Bakhmut front and arrange its ranks under a Ukrainian mobilization taking place there in order to try to restore the eastern outskirts of the city, which witnessed bloody battles.