Zelensky: Russia returned 49 captured Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine as part of exchange

Russia has returned 49 captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) as part of an exchange. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram-channel.

They reportedly include servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, employees of the National Police and the State Border Service of Ukraine.

“I thank our entire team that is ensuring the release of prisoners and hostages,” Zelensky wrote. He stressed the need to return all captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Zelensky could launch an invasion of the Kursk region to seize territory and prisoners.