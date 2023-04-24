Kremlin talks of “mirroring Berlin’s hostile actions” by confirming withdrawal; decision was communicated to the ambassador on April 5

After Russia expelled more than 20 German diplomats from the country in recent days, the The Kremlin said on Saturday (April 22, 2023) that the measure was in retaliation for the withdrawal of Russian representatives from the European country.

“As a reaction to the hostile actions of Berlin, the Russian side decided to ‘mirror’ the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country”, declared Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She also stated that the decision was communicated to Ambassador Géza Andreas von Geyr on 5 April.

the german tabloid Bild said 34 of the approximately 90 German representatives still operating in Russia must leave the country with the order to withdraw.

The diplomats reportedly left the German embassy on a special permit flight to Moscow. EU (European Union) airspace has been closed to Russian airlines since February 2022, when the war in Ukraine began. Russian territory also stopped receiving flights from the European continent.

The episode is yet another escalation of tensions between the two countries, which have significantly reduced diplomatic posts over the last 14 months and increased the waiting time for the issuance of documents and consultations at embassies and consulates. It is estimated that hundreds of professionals have already been removed from both countries since the beginning of the conflict.