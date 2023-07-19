On Monday, Russia suspended its participation in a year-long agreement brokered by the United Nations, which allowed the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, due to its complaint about not fulfilling promises to facilitate its export of foodstuffs and fertilizers.

The United Nations and Turkey mediated the conclusion of the grain export agreement across the Black Sea in July last year, in an effort to contain a global food crisis and to overcome additional obstacles that emerged after the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis.

Kiev and Moscow are among the world’s largest grain exporters.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, indicated at the time that Russia’s withdrawal also means the suspension of the agreement related to helping to facilitate the export of Russian grain and fertilizers.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said it was now the responsibility of the United Nations to implement the Russian agreement if it wanted Moscow to return to broader talks on helping to restart Ukrainian exports.

Zakharova said, on Wednesday, to the radio service of the Russian agency Sputnik, “The memorandum between Russia and the United Nations stipulates … that the work of the agreement will be valid for a period of three years, and in the event that one of the parties wishes to terminate it (whether it is Russia or the United Nations), the other party must be given a notice period.” It’s three months. We’ve given notice.”

“Accordingly, the United Nations still has three months to achieve tangible results… And if there are tangible results, we will resume talks on that broader issue,” she added.