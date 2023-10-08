Russia resumed oil supplies to Brazil after a two-year break

Russia resumed oil exports to Brazil after a two-year break, delivering the maximum in 13 years, 84.4 thousand tons. This is evidenced by the results of the analysis RIA News Brazilian customs data.

It is clarified that in September Russia delivered a shipment of crude oil worth $48 million to Brazil. Two years ago, the Latin American country purchased only 42.1 thousand tons of raw materials for $16.6 million. The September oil shipment was the largest since June 2010.

On Thursday, October 5, December futures for benchmark Brent crude fell below $85 a barrel, down $12 from September highs.