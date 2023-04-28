Russia has shown this morning that it still has long-range missiles to terrorize the population of Ukraine. After four in the morning this Friday, 23 missiles were fired by Russian bombers. One of the rockets hit a complex of residential buildings in the city of Uman, in the center of the country, killing at least 16 people, including two children, and injuring 17 residents, according to Ukrainian Interior Ministry sources. . These victims are joined by a 31-year-old woman and her three-year-old son, who died from the impact of a projectile in her home in the city of Dnipro, bringing the number of fatalities to 18. This is the largest attack since at least March 9, when the victims rose to 10 in Lviv, Dnipro and Kherson.

The invading Army had been progressively reducing bombardments with long-range weapons for three months, due to the reduction of its arsenal after more than a year of war. The Ukrainian Air Force even ventured last week that Russia was already practically out of stocks of weapons such as those that hit Ukrainian soil today, the Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles. The head of the Defense Ministry’s intelligence services, Kirilo Budanov, added on Monday that long-range missiles held by the enemy were being reserved to stop the counteroffensive that Ukraine plans to launch later this spring.

“This tragedy in Uman confirms that the terrorist attack by the Russian Federation against objects of civil infrastructure continues,” said Igor Klimenko, Minister of Interior of Ukraine, in a statement after 1:00 p.m. “We know and we are sure that we must continue to fight and continue to do everything possible so that the enemy leaves our country,” Klimenko added. According to the minister, progress is currently being made in identifying the corpses with the support of the local DNA laboratory. “All the relatives of the people who lived in that building can provide a sample for comparative analysis,” he concluded.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, confirmed the “long-range” attack, but ignored the civilian casualties of the Uman apartment building and assured that the purpose of the massive bombardment was to hit Ukrainian “army reserve units”. “All the selected targets have been achieved,” the Kremlin said through the RIA Novosti state news agency, quoted by Reuters.

The bombardment this morning broke the trend of recent weeks, in which Russia had concentrated its firepower on the Donetsk front, the most active in the conflict. Russian bombers in the Caspian Sea fired 23 missiles, of which 21 were shot down, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. 11 of these rockets were intercepted in the kyiv region. The attack caused power outages in the capital’s Obolon district, and also damaged a road. 50 kilometers from kyiv, in the municipality of Ukrainka, the remains of a missile fell on a residential building, injuring another minor.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The last large-scale bombing that kyiv suffered was on March 9. Ukrainian defense systems have been reinforced with some of the best anti-aircraft batteries in the world, such as the American Patriots or the German Iris-T. The only missiles that are very difficult to intercept, and that Russia uses to a lesser extent, are ballistic rockets like the Kinzhal. One of these cruise missiles hit the Ukrainian capital in that attack, carried out just seven weeks ago.

The high percentage of effectiveness in the interception of long-range missiles is bad news for Russia, because it confirms that the defense systems incorporated into Ukraine from abroad have made a qualitative leap. Where Ukraine had shown its ability to defend itself almost perfectly is in the defeat of drone bombs, especially those shahed of Iranian manufacture, which the enemy fires periodically, although these are used with the main objective of identifying the positions of the anti-aircraft batteries, according to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ignat.

More information

Ukraine’s international allies increased contributions to air defense following Russia’s massive bombing campaign launched last October to destroy Ukraine’s energy system. This offensive lasted until January and tripled the number of long-range and precision missiles that Russia was firing far from the front compared to the summer of 2022.

Another reason for Russia to massively use drones shahed — much cheaper and easier to produce than a long-range missile — is to force Ukraine to use up ammunition from its anti-aircraft batteries. Secret Pentagon documents made public this April warned that Ukraine was running out of weapons for its main air defense system, the Soviet-made S-300 batteries. These reports predicted that at the rate at which the S-300 surface-to-air missiles were being consumed, Ukraine could run out of stocks in May.

In an interview last Monday with EL PAÍS, the Ukrainian General Sergei Melnik reiterated that the priority is for his Armed Forces to receive more anti-aircraft defense systems. Melnik also advocated the need to attack airfields on Russian territory. The reason for this, as he explained, is that it is the only way to avoid what precisely happened this morning: Russian Tu-95 bombers took off in the Caspian Sea and fired their missiles hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine to return to their base without possibility of being killed.

Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba has reiterated that the best way to put an end to these attacks against the civilian population is for their NATO allies to agree to supply F-16 combat planes, also capable of eliminating missiles like the ones that killed this Friday about twenty civilians. The main countries of the Atlantic Alliance are reluctant to contribute these aircraft for fear that they will also be used to attack Russian territory.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.