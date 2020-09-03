In Russia on Wednesday, September 3, announced the resumption of flights interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, with three new countries. Among them were Egypt, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates. The corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

As noted on the website of the Russian government, passenger traffic to the above states will be carried out several times a week. In particular, three flights to the Egyptian capital Cairo, two flights to Dubai and two flights to Velana airport, located in the Maldives capital, Male.

The decision was proposed by the operational headquarters, based on the previously voiced criteria (40 new cases of coronavirus infection within 14 days per one hundred thousand population, no more than one percent in 14 days of daily increase in new cases and the spread of new coronavirus infection in seven days no more than one) and based on the principles of reciprocity

Also, the government decided to increase flights to Switzerland from one to four. From now on, two Aeroflot flights will fly to the European country on the Moscow – Geneva – Moscow route, as well as two Swiss Air flights on the Zurich – Moscow – Zurich route.

Now the Russians are officially available to travel to Turkey, Tanzania, Abkhazia, Great Britain, Switzerland, Egypt, Maldives and the United Arab Emirates.

Those who have relatives who need care were allowed to cross the border multiple times and travel freely to all countries. Also, from the end of June, by decision of the government, Russian citizens can travel abroad for the purpose of work, study and medical care.

In addition, it is assumed that the list of countries available to Russian citizens will expand as the operational headquarters continues to monitor the situation and plan the launch of air links with other states.

Some countries have already expressed their readiness to open borders for foreign tourists, including Russian travelers. Such a desire, for example, was reported by South Korea and Tajikistan, whose authorities have already sent a notification of their decision to the Russian side, but have not yet received a response from Moscow.

Greece also announced the opening of borders for Russians. According to their terms, up to 500 residents of Russia per week will be able to enter the country. Upon arrival, they will be required to provide a negative PCR test for coronavirus and a hotel voucher. Russians will be able to fly to the country only through the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

In addition, South Ossetia expressed their desire to let tourists from Russia in from September 15.

I believe that the road should be opened from September 15 without restrictions. During this time, our children will go to school, the educational process will begin in full. At the same time, taking into account the possible risks with the opening of the border Anatoly Bibilov President of South Ossetia

In addition, Russians can already travel to Croatia, Belarus, Montenegro, Serbia, Mexico, Bulgaria, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, however, the official launch of transport links to these countries has not yet been reported.

Not all countries in a situation with the threat of COVID-19 infection are ready to open up to visitors from Russia. Thus, on Tuesday, September 2, the European Union presented an updated “white list” of states with which communication will be restored, and again did not include Russia in it. The main criterion for getting on the list is the number of new COVID-19 infections – it must be at the EU level or better.

The refusal to receive Russian tourists is explained by the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the country. The next revision of the document will take place only in mid-September. Despite this, many Russians continue to travel to Europe with closed borders through Croatia. Travel through Greece was also called a guaranteed way to get into the Schengen area.

Russia on March 27 suspended flights with all countries of the world in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. The exceptions were export flights, flights organized to return Russians from abroad, as well as individual flights on behalf of the government.