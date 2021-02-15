Russia from Monday, February 15, resumes regular flights with Azerbaijan and Armenia. This on Sunday, February 14, is said on website Aeroflot.

Flights from Moscow to Yerevan will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Return – on Mondays, Sundays and two flights on Thursdays, writes NSN… Flights from Moscow to Baku are planned from February 17 on Wednesdays and Sundays, return flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

Also, as writes TASS, the airlines of these countries were able to make two flights a week on the Moscow-Baku route and four flights a week on the Moscow-Yerevan route.

To enter Armenia and Azerbaijan, passengers will need to have a negative test result for COVID-19 with them, they will need to pass it no earlier than 72 hours before the flight, writes REGNUM… It is specified that only diplomats, relatives of citizens of the country, persons with work or residence permits, as well as students are allowed to enter Azerbaijan.

Flights between the countries were suspended amid a pandemic in 2020, the TV channel recalls “Star”… The Russian government announced its decision to resume flights on February 3.

Earlier in February, it became known that Cyprus would resume issuing tourist visas for Russian citizens from March.