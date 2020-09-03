Russia announced the resumption of flights with other countries, including the Maldives, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Reported by RIA News with reference to the government.

It is specified that the order to restore flights to these states was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. According to the decree, flights to the Egyptian capital Cairo will be carried out three times a week, to Dubai – twice a week, and to the capital of the Maldives Republic Male – twice a week.

As noted in the government, such a solution was proposed by the operational headquarters, based on data on the epidemiological situation in the countries, as well as on terms of reciprocity.

Russia resumed international flights suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic on August 1. At first, flights were carried out only from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don, and later Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad and Kazan were added to them. The states with which Russia first of all restored communication were Turkey, Tanzania and Great Britain.

In addition, on the same day, by order of Mishustin, the state border with Abkhazia was opened. From August 1, Russians could also freely enter Abkhazia, and citizens of this country – into Russia.

Russia suspended international flights on March 27. The exceptions are flights organized for the return of Russians from abroad, and individual flights on behalf of the government. On April 15, President Vladimir Putin ordered funds to be allocated to the Russian aviation industry as emergency support.