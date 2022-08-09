Russia cuts off the Druzhba pipeline

Russia has stopped delivering oil to some Villages Europeans through the Druzhba pipeline, which passes through Ukraine. He made it known Transneft, the Russian state company responsible for the transportation of hydrocarbons. The stop, linked to a bank transaction unsuccessful due to sanctions, “started on August 4” with an impact on deliveries to “Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic“, the Russian company announced. This is not a marginal problem for a Europe: in the meantime, because from today 9 August the new consumption cut comes into effect. Italy will have to reduce them by the 7%the rest of the Continent up to 15. But the signs are not very positive: in the first six months of 2022 the consumption of electricity in Italy has not only not decreased, on the contrary, it has increased somewhat, by about 2.5%. That of methane has gone down, but only by 3 or 4%.

Then there is the problem of the North Stream pipeline. The gas turbine expected by Russia for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has not yet been delivered. To make it known is Siemens Energy, the company responsible for the maintenance of the piece. “Discussions with the Russian client are continuing,” the CEO said Christian Bruch in a conference call with journalists. “The turbine is still in Germany. There are still discussions about whether it can be shipped,” she added, according to Bild. Russia has reduced its gas supplies to the Germany through the pipeline Nord Stream 1motivating it with the lack of the turbine – repaired as part of the regular maintenance of the infrastructure and ready for delivery – an argument considered a pretext by the federal government of Berlin. The not too veiled goal is to keep the tension on Moscow’s part very high in order to always have high prices.

Oil: prices rise after the stop to supplies from Ukraine

As we said, nervousness and uncertainty dominate the oil market today. Wti And Brent earnings and falls fluctuate on fears linked to an economic recession and uncertainties geopolitical. The morning had started with prices still falling due to progress in negotiations to relaunch the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which would pave the way for an increase in crude oil exports of Tehran. Fears of a recession brought crude oil prices down for a month now but the outlook remains uncertain in the wake of geopolitical tensions. Geopolitical tensions that materialized in the middle of the morning when Russia announced that it had blocked oil exports through the southern section of the Druzhba pipeline. In a press release Transneft explained that the payment of the right of transit through Ukraine for the month of August was made on July 22, was rejected on July 28 due to entry into force some sanctions against Moscow. Hence the decision to stop supplies from 4 August. News that caused the price of Wti and Brent to jump by about one dollar a barrel, respectively + 1.28% to $ 91.325 and + 1.35% to $ 97.955. However, both oil benchmarks are at their lowest since February and have reached pre-Ukrainian levels by Russia’s invasion.

