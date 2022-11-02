Russia gave its consent to reactivate the grain export agreement from Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

“Russian Defense Minister (Sergei) Shoigu called our Defense Minister (Hulusi) Akar and said that from today (Wednesday) at 12:00 noon the grain corridor will continue to operate as before,” he said. Erdogan in a speech broadcast live on NTV.

Erdogan did not specify whether the time of the restart of the agreement is local (ie Turkish and Russian time) or GMT.

moments later, The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Ukrainian authorities sent guarantees, through the UN and Ankara, that kyiv will not use the grain export corridor for military purposes, which allows ships to resume departures under the regime agreed in July.

“Russia resumes the implementation of the grain corridor agreement,” Defense said in a statement.

The Russian military department also confirmed that thanks to the participation of the UN and the Turkish contribution “it was (possible) to obtain from Ukraine written guarantees on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and the Ukrainian ports designated for the export of agricultural products to carry out military operations”.

The UN and Turkey during the signing of the grain export agreement.

“In particular, the Ukrainian side officially assured that the Humanitarian Sea Corridor will be used only in accordance with the provisions of the ‘Black Sea Initiative’,” the military authority said in a statement.

“The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at this time seem to be sufficient and resumes the implementation of the agreement (…) suspended after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol,” the note concludes.

Turkey, which together with the UN was the mediator of the agreement, has multiplied its diplomatic efforts to save the pact signed on July 19 by both sides.

Since the pact was established, About 10 million tons of Ukrainian grains could be exported through the Black Sea.

The agreement, which was to be renewed on November 19, made it possible to alleviate the global food crisis unleashed after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at the end of February.

However, Russia had suspended the agreement in protest at the drone attack on its military fleet in Sevastopol last Saturday, but the Joint Coordination Center, established in Istanbul, had continued its work, only with the Turkish and United Nations delegations. United, until this Tuesday.

This Wednesday no ships have left Ukrainian waters under the agreement, but the coordinator of the United Nations delegation to the JCC, Amir Abdulla, announced on Twitter that freighters would set sail again on Thursday.

“Ukraine’s grain and food exports need to continue. Although no ship movements are planned for November 2 under the Black Sea grain initiative, we expect loaded ships to set sail on Thursday,” he wrote.

Moments later, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, also assured on the same social network that “the Black Sea Grain Initiative continues.”

“On Thursday, November 3, eight ships with agricultural products are expected to pass through the grain corridor. We have received confirmation from the United Nations,” the minister tweeted.

*With information from AFP and EFE

