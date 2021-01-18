General Director of NPO Energomash Igor Arbuzov said that the enterprise resumed negotiations with foreign customers, interrupted by the pandemic, on the supply of rocket engines abroad. RIA News.

“We have not gone far from the state of negotiations that was at the beginning of 2020. I would not like to name specific countries. But now we are gradually returning to the negotiation process, and all the partners with whom we negotiated confirm their intentions to develop cooperation, ”he said.

According to Arbuzov, this year the parties must come to concrete decisions.

In January 2020, representatives of the research and production association also reported that they plan to deliver six RD-180s to the United States this year, but subsequently no mention was made of their transportation.

It is also known that in 2022 Russia plans to release new engines for promising Russian and foreign space rockets. Their prototype has been produced in Ukraine for 30 years.