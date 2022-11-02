The Ministry of Defense announced the resumption of Russia’s participation in the grain deal in the Black Sea

Russia decided to resume participation in the grain deal for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products across the Black Sea, announced at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The ministry said that the Russian side received guarantees from Ukraine, according to which Kyiv promised not to use the grain corridor for military operations against Moscow.

At the same time, Turkey and the UN acted as mediators in the negotiations between the parties. “The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear to be sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the ministry added.

The role of Turkey in the restoration of the grain corridor

The Turkish side acted as the most important mediator in the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. Thus, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held meetings not only with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, but also with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities.

See also MP wants to remove Iphan's president after Bolsonaro admits interference in the agency - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Having carried out the necessary work, we conveyed to Shoigu that there is no reason for concern, we expect the situation to normalize Hulusi AkarMinister of National Defense of Turkey

As a result of the talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the restoration of the grain corridor. According to him, grain supplies will resume from 12:00 on Wednesday.

Why Russia suspended participation in the agreement

On October 29, Moscow decided to suspend participation in the export of Ukrainian grain. The Ministry of Defense explained this step by the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which attacked the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol using drones. It is also known that the preparation of this attack was carried out in Ochakovo under the guidance of British specialists stationed in the city.

Taking into account the carried out (…) terrorist act against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships (…) the Russian side suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports See also The United States Steps Up Its Fight Against Opioid Addiction Ministry of Defense of Russia

The ships of the Black Sea Fleet repelled an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying from Ukrainian positions. It is specified that in order to confront the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the authorities of the region temporarily blocked navigation through the Sevastopol Bay.

The actions of the Ukrainian military endangered the security of the grain corridor. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov explained that in such conditions, Moscow simply cannot guarantee the safety of ships leaving Ukrainian ports.

Importance of the deal for the West

Western countries reacted negatively to Russia’s decision. In particular, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that countries in need of grain faced difficulties because they lost access to food supplied by Ukraine through the grain corridor.

World food prices, which fell because of this deal, in some cases continued to rise Ned PriceUS State Department official See also France: Everything is ready for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ready to impose sanctions

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also begun active contacts to relaunch the initiative. He emphasized the importance of the deal, saying that he had to postpone his departure for the Arab League summit in Algiers in order to resolve issues related to the agreement.

Nevertheless, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed on a plan for the movement of ships in the Black Sea as part of a grain deal without contacting Russia. Thus, according to the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), on October 31, 12 Ukrainian ships entered Turkey along the Black Sea area.

The grain deal was signed on July 22 in Istanbul by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN. The agreement involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from the ports of Odessa, Yuzhny and Chernomorsk.