Roscosmos’ enterprise NPO Energomash has resumed negotiations with foreign customers on the supply of rocket engines abroad, which were interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on January 19 by the general director of the enterprise Igor Arbuzov.

“Now we are gradually returning to the negotiation process, and all the partners with whom we were negotiating confirm their intentions to develop cooperation,” he quoted him as saying “RIA News“.

Arbuzov noted that at the moment the negotiations are at the same stage as in the spring of 2020. He suggested that in the coming year it will be possible to come to “concrete decisions”.

Earlier in November 2020, it was reported that new RD-182 and RD-120 MS engines for promising Russian and foreign space rockets would be launched in Russia in 2022.