The delegation of Russia resumed the inspection of ships at the SKC on the grain deal in Istanbul

The Russian delegation at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul has rejoined the inspections of ships in the Black Sea following the resumption of Russia’s participation in the grain deal. This was stated by representatives of the SKC, the corresponding message was received by Lenta.ru on Thursday, November 3.

“Today, the Russian delegation resumed work at the SCC and joined the ship inspections [с зерном]”, the message says.

Related materials:

Earlier, representatives of the SKC reported that the first seven ships with food that left the ports of Ukraine after the resumption of the grain deal went only to rich countries. According to the report, two ships from the port of Chornomorsk, carrying 66.7 and 31.9 tons of food, headed for China, another with 64.3 tons – for Spain. Also, a dry cargo ship with 62.2 tons of corn, which left the Yuzhny port, is moving in the direction of China.

On November 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that there was no result in lifting restrictions on the export of Russian fertilizers as part of a grain deal. He urged the parties to the deal to take serious action on this issue in the near future.