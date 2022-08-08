Gas deliveries from Russia to Latvia were resumed on 5 August. This information has been published on platform European Network of Gas Transportation System Operators (ENTSOG).

It is noted that on August 5, gas in the amount of about 2.9 million cubic meters was supplied through the gas measuring station (GIS) Luhamaa. m per day.

The last time gas supplies through this point were made on July 29.

On August 6 and 7, the volume of gas supplies through the GIS “Lukhamaa” amounted to approximately 3.8-4.1 million cubic meters. m per day.

Earlier, on August 4, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics did not rule out the possibility that the countries of the European Union (EU) could completely or partially reconsider the decision to ban energy imports from the Russian Federation if the situation with energy supply becomes much worse.

At the end of July, Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Latvia in accordance with the July request. Russia explained these measures by violating the conditions for gas withdrawal.

On the same day, Latvian Economy Minister Ilze Indriksone said that the suspension of gas supplies to Latvia from the Russian Federation would “not significantly change anything” for residents. She believes that Riga has long ceased to rely on Russian supplies. Earlier, on July 28, the head of the gas distribution company Latvijas gāze in Latvia, Aigars Kalvitis, stressed that Riga had begun purchasing Russian gas from another supplier.

On July 16, economist Yevgenia Zaitseva said in an interview with Izvestia that the Latvian government’s refusal of the Russian energy resource would directly affect the situation with energy consumption in the country. She is confident that the next winter will be calm for Latvia, but it is not clear how much people will have to pay for it.

On July 14, Latvia announced that it was completely refusing gas from the Russian Federation from January 1 next year. The amendments to the Energy Law, supported by the Sejm, include the diversification of natural gas supply routes and the provision of strategic energy reserves.

In April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that the West’s refusal of normal cooperation with the Russian side, as well as part of its energy resources, had already hit states. Putin noted that inflation is absolutely unprecedented for these countries, prices are rising.