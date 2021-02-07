Russia has resumed flights with Greece and Singapore since February 8. Reported by RIA News…

From Monday, two flights a week on the Moscow-Athens route and three flights a week on the Moscow-Singapore route are allowed. Russia has also expanded the list of cities from which you can fly abroad. Now Astrakhan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm and Khabarovsk are available for international flights.

Earlier, the Russian authorities announced the resumption of flights with Azerbaijan and Armenia on mutual terms from February 15. According to the government’s press service, the decision was made in accordance with the submission of the operational headquarters to prevent the import and spread of COVID-19.

Russia completely closed its borders, and also suspended international flights in connection with the spread of coronavirus at the end of March. The exceptions were export flights, flights organized to return Russians from abroad, as well as individual flights on behalf of the government. Air transportation with other countries began to be partially restored from August 1.