Russia on Monday, February 15, resumed air traffic interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic with two more countries – Azerbaijan and Armenia. Reported by RIA News…

Aeroflot plans to resume flights to both countries.

From February 15 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Moscow-Yerevan flights will be operated. Return flights will resume on Mondays and Sundays, two more flights on Thursdays. At the same time, flights Moscow-Baku will begin to operate from February 17 on Wednesdays and Sundays, return flights – on Mondays and Thursdays.

According to the government’s press service, the decision was made in accordance with the submission of the operational headquarters to prevent the import and spread of COVID-19.

On February 8, Russia has resumed flights with Greece and Singapore. Passenger rail traffic with Belarus has also resumed, which was interrupted due to restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia completely closed its borders, and also suspended international flights in connection with the spread of coronavirus at the end of March. The exceptions were export flights, flights organized to return Russians from abroad, as well as individual flights on behalf of the government. Air transportation with other countries began to be partially restored from August 1.