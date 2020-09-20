Russia has resumed flights with four more countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea. Corresponding order published on the website of the Russian government.

The document states that entry into Russia through air checkpoints from September 20 is allowed for citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit there. The Russians, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries.

Flights will be operated once a week. Air traffic with Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan city), Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek) and Belarus (Minsk) will resume on September 21, and with South Korea (Seoul) on September 27.

On September 3, Russia resumed international flights with Egypt, Maldives and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Passenger traffic to the above states is carried out several times a week.