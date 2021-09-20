From Tuesday September 21, Russia resumes flights with Iraq, Spain, Kenya and Slovakia. It is reported by RIA News…

Flights to Iraq will be operated twice a week on the Moscow – Baghdad route. Airplanes to Madrid and Barcelona will fly from Moscow four times a week, and to Malaga and Alicante – twice a week.

You can fly to Kenya on the Moscow – Nairobi route with a frequency of two flights a week. The plane from Moscow to Bratislava (Slovakia) will fly four times a week, and from St. Petersburg – twice.

In addition, the number of flights to Hungary, Kazakhstan and Qatar, which are already open for visiting, is increasing.

Earlier it was reported that from September 21, flights to Turkey and Egypt from the international airports of four cities – Pskov, Murmansk, Magadan and Chita will be resumed.