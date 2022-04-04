Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday that restricts the granting of visas to countries that are considered unfriendly to the European Union (EU), as well as Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The reprisal measures adopted by the Kremlin will affect official delegations and journalists, according to a statement.

The presidential decree orders the partial suspension of the visa simplification agreement signed with the EU on May 25, 2006.

Thus, the issuance of multiple visas for one year is restricted to official delegations and journalists, and multiple visas valid for five years for members of national and regional governments, parliaments and courts.

From now on, diplomats from the aforementioned countries can no longer enter Russian territory without a visa.

In addition, the need to pay for issuing visas for official delegations, members of governments and parliaments was reintroduced.

Putin also ordered the Russian Foreign Ministry to impose “personal restrictions” on foreigners who have carried out “unfriendly actions” against the country, its citizens and legal entities.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated that Moscow was drafting a document to impose visa restrictions on citizens of “unfriendly countries” in retaliation for similar measures taken against Moscow.

“I believe that this step will expand the tools to influence various categories of foreign citizens. First of all, against those who are involved in crimes against Russian citizens abroad”, indicated the Foreign Minister.

“Secondly, those who unjustly commit legal persecution against our people. And finally, those who make unreasonable decisions that violate the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and organizations of the Russian Federation,” added Lavrov.

The European Union approved the first of several packages against Moscow on 23 February, after Putin recognized the independence of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the Donbas region.

Today, the executive of the community bloc announced that new sanctions are being prepared against the Kremlin, due to the “atrocities” committed by Russian troops.

On the 8th, the Russian government released a list of unfriendly countries and territories, which includes the United States and Canada, all members of the European Union, in addition to the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland. , Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan.